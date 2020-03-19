Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth comprises about 11.3% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Equity Commonwealth worth $28,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,213,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,213 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 477,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 180,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 282,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

EQC stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 2,139,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

