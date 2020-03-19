Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.78 ($59.04).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €20.22 ($23.51). 716,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.77. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 12 month high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

