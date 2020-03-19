Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $246.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.56. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

