Huptex Reaches Market Cap of $961.25 (HTX)

Huptex (CURRENCY:HTX) traded 110.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Huptex token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Huptex has traded down 83.3% against the US dollar. Huptex has a market cap of $961.25 and $12,853.00 worth of Huptex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huptex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huptex Profile

Huptex’s total supply is 99,008,465,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,458,404 tokens. The official website for Huptex is huptex.io.

Buying and Selling Huptex

Huptex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huptex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huptex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huptex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huptex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huptex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.