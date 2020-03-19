Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $92.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $233,951.47 and $92.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00519953 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00119222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00091407 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002854 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002974 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,617,305 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

