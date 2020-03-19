HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HUYA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.58%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

HUYA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.19. HUYA has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

