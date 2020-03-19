Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on H shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,121,000 after purchasing an additional 557,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $46,526,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 423,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 380,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,429,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.