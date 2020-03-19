HyperCash Trading 23.2% Higher This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $44.56 million and approximately $39.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.02523526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198110 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,547,495 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, TOPBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance, EXX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

