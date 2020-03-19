Hyperion (HYN) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and $1.40 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02516699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

