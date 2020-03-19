IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s current price.

IAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 1,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAA will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,867,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $305,890,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 667,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258,349 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

