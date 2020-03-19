IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,267,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. 37,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

