Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 195,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.22.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.