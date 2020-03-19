ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003437 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, OOOBTC, ABCC and Bitbns. ICON has a total market cap of $108.59 million and $21.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,860,624 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, DragonEX, IDEX, Bitbns, ABCC, Rfinex, Binance, Bithumb, COSS, Hotbit, HitBTC, Allbit, Huobi, Upbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

