Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icon will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth $113,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Icon by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after purchasing an additional 235,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Icon by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

