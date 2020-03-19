Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Icon worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $113,144,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Icon by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 260,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,457,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $126.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

