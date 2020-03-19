IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of IDEX worth $80,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX opened at $114.00 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

