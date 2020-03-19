IDEX (IDEX) Hits Market Cap of $6.37 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $2,161.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.02523526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198110 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

