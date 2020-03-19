IDEX Membership Trading Down 20.3% This Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $144,636.56 and approximately $764.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $72.32 or 0.01261156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.37 or 0.04156971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00039803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00012444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003915 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

