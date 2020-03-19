iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $21.86 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $21.86 million and $593,837.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

