Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $75,735.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

