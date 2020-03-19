IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM stock traded down C$0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.39 and a twelve month high of C$40.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$823.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.