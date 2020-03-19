Ignis (IGNIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.37 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Coinbit, Vebitcoin and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.02521073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00198122 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax, STEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.