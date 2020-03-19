Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.33. 2,662,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,726. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

