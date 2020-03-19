ImageCoin Price Up 3.9% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $724,494.88 and $1.19 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001395 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

