IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Sells 5,170 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 688 ($9.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,132.86 ($14.90).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

