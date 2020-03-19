Impleum (IMPL) One Day Volume Hits $22.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Impleum has a market cap of $24,252.73 and $22.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impleum has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Impleum Coin Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 7,003,596 coins and its circulating supply is 6,748,336 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

