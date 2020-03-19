IMV’s (IMV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 480.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMV. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

IMV traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 562,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IMV as of its most recent SEC filing.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

