Incline Global Management LLC Acquires 14,340 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Incline Global Management LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 6.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.04.

NYSE BA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,228,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,363. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.31. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.