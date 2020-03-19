Incline Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 246,398 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 246,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 5.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,193,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,282. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

