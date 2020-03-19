Incline Global Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Incline Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,234 shares during the period. PG&E comprises approximately 3.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PG&E worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 540,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,009,920. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($13.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.