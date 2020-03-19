Incline Global Management LLC Has $25.37 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Incline Global Management LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,483 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 6.2% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,494. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

