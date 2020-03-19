Incline Global Management LLC Has $27.03 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,812 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 6.6% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

FISV stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 364,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

