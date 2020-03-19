Incline Global Management LLC Has $27.59 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 6.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $27,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $105.57. 4,468,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,503. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

