Incline Global Management LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Mplx accounts for about 0.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 702,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,403. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

