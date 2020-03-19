Incline Global Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.5% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,166,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $139.80 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.