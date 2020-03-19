Incline Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 395,907 Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 395,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,000. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 6.2% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Monster Beverage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 290,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,590. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

