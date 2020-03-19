Incline Global Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Incline Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,158 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 4.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.77 on Thursday, hitting $305.38. The company had a trading volume of 413,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.70. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.