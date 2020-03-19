Incline Global Management LLC Sells 8,755 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Incline Global Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 5.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after buying an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $234.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.