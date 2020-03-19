Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,937 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Incyte worth $56,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. 192,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,506. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $63.35 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

