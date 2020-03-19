INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 302,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

