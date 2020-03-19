INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

IDEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 310,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

