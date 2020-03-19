Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ISV traded down C$377,190.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.73. 62,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,183. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$13.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.83.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

