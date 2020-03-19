Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,653,527 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Infosys worth $230,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,230,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

