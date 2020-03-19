InfraCap MLP ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 31st (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $0.83 on Thursday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 86.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

About InfraCap MLP ETF

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

