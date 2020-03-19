Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 285,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ingevity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

