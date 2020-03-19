INLOCK (ILK) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $16,707.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.04175073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00067641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,726,298 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

