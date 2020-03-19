InMed Pharmaceuticals’ (IN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of IN opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

