Innealta Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after buying an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,892,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,408,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 407,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,640. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.35 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

