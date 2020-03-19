Innealta Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. 1,281,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,532. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

