Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,533 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.27% of Innospec worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Innospec by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.99. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.